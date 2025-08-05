Police: Man shot outside Roselawn bar, hospitalized with serious injuries

CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries after he was shot near a Roselawn bar early Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.

The shooting happened just outside of Brandy's Ultra Sports Lounge in Roselawn. Police said the man was inside the bar and later came outside to his car when he was shot.

Police told us a man in his 40s was shot in the stomach and leg in the parking lot of Brandy's Ultra Sports Lounge on Reading Road. He was taken to the hospital with what police called "life-threatening injuries."

Officers said they aren't sure yet what led up to the shooting, but that there is surveillance footage they will search through; police said they believe that footage will help them determine a suspect.