Police: Health professional faces multiple sexual battery charges after inappropriate conduct investigation

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged after authorities opened an investigation into reports of inappropriate conduct by a health professional, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police say 35-year-old Willie Hill was charged with five felony counts in the fifth degree of sexual battery, two felony counts in the third degree of sexual battery and voyeurism.

Officers responded to the 2400 Block of Kipling Avenue on Oct. 26 after receiving reports of inappropriate contact with victims by a health professional, according to Cincinnati police. A criminal complaint obtained by WCPO states that one of Hill's alleged offenses took place at Glenwood Behavioral Health Hospital, which is in the area mentioned by Cincinnati police.

The alleged offenses outlined in criminal complaints obtained by WCPO range from inappropriately touching female victims to spying on them while showering. The complaints obtained by WCPO say the offenses took place on Oct. 25. The complaints also stated that Hill had "supervisory authority" over the victims.

This offense is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Department's Personal Crimes Squad. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Major Offenders Unit at (513) 352-3542.