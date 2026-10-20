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Police: Crane accident at Brent Spence Bridge project leaves operator dead

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WCPO
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CINCINNATI — A crane operator died after an accident at the Brent Spence Bridge project on Saturday, according to police.

The incident happened Saturday morning near West Third Street and Pete Rose Way. Cincinnati police said the man was operating a lift crane when it shifted and fell over.

The operator was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to Cincinnati police.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or additional details about what caused the crane to fall.

Cincinnati police said the accident remains under investigation.

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