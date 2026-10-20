CPD: 28-year-old man shot, killed in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning in South Fairmount, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Seegar Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a dead person found in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found Kamontez Geralds, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced Geralds dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not say if they have any suspects in the shooting or what led up to it.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.