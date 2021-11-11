Police: Car stolen in Cheviot with child sleeping in backseat

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl asleep in the backseat on Wednesday, according to a release from the Cheviot Police Department.

The car was taken from the 4000 block of Homelawn Avenue. The 2008 Pontiac was stolen from the driveway of a residence.

The car and child were found around 30 minutes later via Onstar tracking. The suspect had abandoned the car and fled the area.

The child was unharmed and reunited with her mother.

Cheviot police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call the Cheviot police at 513-825-2280.

