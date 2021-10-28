Police: Car theft ring plagues Tri-State, stealing vehicles and belongings

Car thefts in Hamilton County, Northern Kentucky, Butler and Clermont counties have been on the rise because of what police believe may be an organized theft ring.

Springboro Police said on Oct. 22 that a group out of Cincinnati has been stealing vehicles and items inside vehicles as well as entering open garages throughout southwest Ohio recently.

The department said the theft group is still active, and operates from early evening to later at night. It also said the Springboro police have been coordinating with other agencies in Southwest Ohio, that several members of the group have been identified and several have been apprehended.

New security video from neighbors in a Miami Township subdivision showed two people, one possibly masked, walking around properties in the area early Tuesday morning.

Not long after, the pair bolt as the sound of a dog barking in the background echoes on the video.

A 911 caller in Harrison also called, saying they found three young men on Heritage Square Monday night examining cars.

"Walking around to all the cars in my parking lot, checking doors, looking with a flashlight," the person told dispatch. "They have their hoods up like kinda trying to hide. I walked out and yelled and they ran down the street."

Harrison Police Chief Charles Lindsey issued a warning this week; he first sent a crime alert for the accused thieves two weeks ago.

"I'm here today to let everyone know they're back," said Lindsey. "This is a gang of teenagers from downtown Cincinnati. They're stealing cars, they're stealing guns, they're stealing any items that are left in cars."

In Boone County, Sheriff's Lieutenant Chris Hall was hit while trying to stop four teens caught breaking into a garage, when they fled in a stolen vehicle.

"You're stealing cars, you're stealing guns, you're running from the police," said Hall. "I'm not sure what you're thinking, but there are consequences for those."

As more doorbell and personal security camera footage emerges from neighbors in areas hit, police said they want to see it all.

"Even if you think that your video isn't particularly helpful, we have the ability to collect that video and then collaborate with other agencies across Cincinnati and piece pieces together," said Dennis Rahe, Loveland police chief.

Police are encouraging anyone who has seen anything suspicious to call local law enforcement, but to never confront any of the alleged thieves, because they could be armed.