Police: Bicyclist seriously injured after crash with vehicle in Northside

CINCINNATI — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle Friday evening, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., Cincinnati police responded to the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue.

Investigators determined a car was headed northbound on Colerain Avenue when it crashed with a 56-year-old male bicyclist.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treat, police said. He is listed in critical but stable condition, police said. The 23-year-old female driver was not injured, police said.

Police said excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and impairment is being investigated. The driver was wearing a seat belt, and the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.