Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Bicyclist seriously injured after crash with vehicle in Northside

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 7:17 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 07:17:13-04

CINCINNATI — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle Friday evening, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., Cincinnati police responded to the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue.

Investigators determined a car was headed northbound on Colerain Avenue when it crashed with a 56-year-old male bicyclist.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treat, police said. He is listed in critical but stable condition, police said. The 23-year-old female driver was not injured, police said.

Police said excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and impairment is being investigated. The driver was wearing a seat belt, and the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Encarnacion-Strand homers in 9th as Cincinnati Reds beat Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 Power boats run the Ohio this weekend for Rock the River North College Hill police search for driver who hit 2 children, fled scene

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.