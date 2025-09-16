Police ask for help finding missing mother, 2 kids believed to be in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have asked for help finding a missing mother and two children who are believed to be in the Cincinnati area.

Police said 29-year-old Brandalyn Williams was last seen by her mother in January, when she moved from Oklahoma. Her family's last contact with her was via email on August 29, police said.

She is believed to be driving a dark blue GMC Acadia with no plates, CPD said.

Williams has her two children with her, according to CPD. Police are also looking for 10-year-old Julionne Fisher and 5-year-old Milani Williams.

Williams and her children have been reported missing from Cincinnati, but police do not have a last known address for her in the city.

According to CPD, 10-year-old Julionne Fisher is roughly 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police said 5-year-old Milani is around 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Detective Nikki Oliver at 513.352.4567.

Please help us locate 29-year-old Ms. Williams, 10-year-old Julionne Fisher and 5 year old Milani Williams. They are believed to be in the Cincinnati area. Ms. Williams drives a dark blue GMC Acadia with no plates. Contact Detective Oliver with any additional info. pic.twitter.com/YlyGNzoxQs — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 16, 2025