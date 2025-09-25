Police arrest man for March shooting in Walnut Hills that left 37-year-old dead

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man and charged him with murder for a March shooting in Walnut Hills that left a man dead.

Police said 34-year-old Thomas Alexander was shot in the 2600 block of Park Avenue, at Park Eden Senior Living, just after 3 a.m. on March 21. Police said at the time they'd found Alexander in a stairwell of the building.

Police said at the time that, as far as they knew, Alexander is not associated with the apartment building.

Alexander was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

On September 25, police announced they arrested 35-year-old Mercedes Pankey and charged him with Alexander's murder.