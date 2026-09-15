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Police: 58-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Reading Road

Cincinnati police
WCPO
<p>Cincinnati police</p>
Cincinnati police
Posted

CINCINNATI — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Around 9:35 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash at 7660 Reading Road. Cincinnati police say a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Reading Road when it hit a pedestrian, who was a 58-year-old man. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cincinnati police say the incident remains under investigation. Intoxication and speeding are among the possible contributing factors being considered.

WCPO 9 Headlines

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