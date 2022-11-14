Police: 2 people grazed by bullets on I-75 SB

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police district 5 officers responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 SB, near the 5.1 mile-marker, Sunday evening around 8 p.m.

Lt. Tim Lanter said that police found two victims, both with non-life-threatening graze wounds.

The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting remains unclear.

It is unknown if the victims of the shooting were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

WCPO saw two vehicles at the scene that appeared to have been involved in some sort of accident.

Police say the district 5 investigative unit is handling the investigation.

WCPO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.