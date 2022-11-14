Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 2 people grazed by bullets on I-75 SB

It is unclear what led up to the shooting
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
I-75 SB Shooting pic.jpg
Posted at 10:32 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 22:44:14-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police district 5 officers responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 SB, near the 5.1 mile-marker, Sunday evening around 8 p.m.

Lt. Tim Lanter said that police found two victims, both with non-life-threatening graze wounds.

The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting remains unclear.

It is unknown if the victims of the shooting were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

WCPO saw two vehicles at the scene that appeared to have been involved in some sort of accident.

Police say the district 5 investigative unit is handling the investigation.

WCPO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Ohio man one of the 6 dead after airshow crash in Dallas TSA: Agents didn't follow protocol, allows man to bring box cutters aboard plane 1,200 runners participate in Honor Run half-marathon to support veterans

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!