Pet Pals: Meet Magnolia!

On this week’s Pet Pals, Samantha Truong of the Animal Friends Humane Society introduces us to Magnolia, a sweet-tempered 9-year-old pit mix who prefers a calm environment and gets along well with other dogs.

Magnolia was abandoned after her previous owner was evicted, Truong said. She and other pets were left inside the home and eventually taken to Animal Friends.

“No one ever came to get here, so now she is here with us today,” Truong said.

Magnolia is laid-back, but she can get along well with all kinds of other dogs as long as she also gets quiet alone time.

Because Magnolia is considered to be a senior dog, his adoption fee is only $75. Anyone interested in meeting Magnolia can visit her at the shelter, call 513-867-5727 or fill out an application online.