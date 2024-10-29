Watch Now
PepsiCo stops production at Amberley Village facility

Company doesn't say how many jobs were eliminated at the Sunnybrook Drive facility
CINCINNATI — Pepsi Co. Beverages has halted production at its Amberley Village manufacturing facility.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it would continue operating a "scaled warehouse" at the Sunnybrook Drive location, but that it has stopped production at the facility.

In a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio, Pepsi said it would be eliminating 136 jobs with a separation date of December 28, 2024, but that it is "actively working to place them at nearby facilities."

Pepsi Co. Beverages North America issued a statement about the closure:

We are optimizing our manufacturing network, and as a result, we have stopped production at our Cincinnati facility. We will continue operating a scaled warehouse at this location. Supporting our employees during this transition remains our top priority, and we are committed to continuing to serve the Cincinnati community.

Pepsi is headquartered in Harrison, New York. It has plants across the country, including a location in Erlanger, Ky.

A plant in Chicago recently shut down with little notice, leading to the loss of 150 jobs.

