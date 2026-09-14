SHARONVILLE, Ohio — People Working Cooperatively has opened the doors to a new headquarters in Sharonville, giving the nonprofit more space to serve more people across the region.

The organization is now operating out of a 70,000-square-foot facility on 14 acres. Leaders said the new location offers better access to interstates, making it easier to move trucks and supplies in and out.

"If you needed ramp parts over here or insulation, that was in one building. Tools were somewhere else. Here, everything is in one spot and one warehouse," said Mary Kay Koehler, director of major gifts at People Working Cooperatively.

WATCH: How the new headquarters gives the nonprofit more space to reach more people

People Working Cooperatively opens new 70,000-square-foot Sharonville headquarters

For more than 50 years, PWC has provided critical home repairs, weatherization, and accessibility modifications — helping low-income homeowners, veterans, older adults and people with disabilities remain independent in their homes.

The need is significant. PWC completes more than 8,000 services every year for eligible homeowners who typically make about $14,000 a year.

"Over 8,000 services, and there is still a waiting list. And so this building will help us grow and expand our work to reach people more quickly," said Austin Wireman, vice president of operations at People Working Cooperatively.

The bigger goal is expansion — reaching even more families locally and eventually serving communities outside of PWC's traditional service area.