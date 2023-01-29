People Working Cooperatively announces new board chair, additional updates

CINCINNATI — People Working Cooperatively (PWC), the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky nonprofit dedicated to providing home repairs, energy conservation and accessibility modifications for low-income, elderly and homeowners with disabilities, announced Friday that PWC Board of Directors member Matt Buddenberg has been named the new board chair.

“We look forward to the support and guidance the Board of Directors will continue to provide under the leadership of Matt Buddenberg as the new board chair,” said Jock Pitts, PWC President. “The board’s hard work allows PWC to continue to serve our neighbors in need each year.”

Tom Colvin, Cincinnati area president for Gallagher Benefit Services, handed over the reins as board chair to Buddenberg who is the Principal Estimator at Messer Construction Co. Colvin will continue to serve as a board member.

Buddenberg was first elected to the PWC Board in April 2018 and most recently held the title of vice-chairperson. He is involved with the organization’s ToolBelt Ball committee and has volunteered for the annual Prepare Affair and Repair Affair events over the years.

Buddenberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management. He also holds a Kentucky Society of Healthcare Engineering certification.

Additionally, immediate past board chair Rick Zoller, has retired from the PWC board. Zoller served on the board for more than 15 years.

Incorporated in 1975, PWC is a non-profit organization serving low-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners in 20 counties of southwest Ohio, Dayton, northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. To learn more about People Working Cooperatively and visit their website or call (513) 351-7921.