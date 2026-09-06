PD: One person injured in overnight Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in Norwood early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Norwood Police Department.

At approximately 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, Norwood officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue for reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at the scene by Norwood Fire personnel before being transported to University Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time, nor an update on the victim's condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4521.