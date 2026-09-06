Coast Guard, Covington police prepare for 50th Riverfest on the Ohio River

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Coast Guard and Covington Police Department are putting safety measures in place for the 50th annual Riverfest, Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather along the Ohio River.

This year's event marks both the 50-year milestone and America's 250th birthday, with organizers describing it as the biggest show in the event's history.

"It is the biggest one ever in history. We have two different rooftops, big barges, shooting them off the bridges below the bridges. It's just going to be like this monster shows like in a snow globe so wherever you look, there's just things going on in the entire time," Katie Walters said.

The show begins at 9 p.m. with a nine-minute drone display, followed by 40 minutes of fireworks. Attendees can begin laying down blankets and tarps around 3 p.m.

WATCH: Everything you need to know before attending Riverfest

Riverfest 2026: Road closures, boating rules, and what to expect

On the water

The Coast Guard is bringing in additional vessels and out-of-state teams to enforce temporary waterway restrictions on the Ohio River.

"It's an honor for us to come in to a new city," Lt. James DeInnocentiis said.

"Labor Day is typically that last hurrah for boating season. We just encourage everybody to practice those safe boating habits when they get on the water," DeInnocentiis said.

The Coast Guard is deploying three vessels, including support from a maritime safety and security team from New York and a deployable team lead from Miami.

No-wake zone (noon Sept. 6 to 3 a.m. Sept. 7)

A strict no-wake zone will be in effect on the Ohio River from mile marker 463 to 477 and the Licking River from mile marker 0.0 to 0.3. Vessels must maintain slow, safe speeds while transiting to and from the viewing areas.

Safety zone and river closure (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

The river will be fully closed to all recreational cross-traffic on the Ohio River from mile marker 469.2 to 470.5 and the Licking River from mile marker 0.0 to 0.3 to allow fireworks barges to position safely. Mariners must be in their positions before 7 p.m.

Anchor areas

Three dedicated recreational viewing areas are available — 2 upriver and 1 downriver. The Hamilton Boat Club manages these areas. Mariners must follow the directions of local personnel on the water to secure their locations.

After the show, a 15-minute barge cooldown will take place. Vessel operators can begin departing upriver or downriver after the show but must remain patient. Law enforcement will manage traffic flow, and the no-wake zone remains in effect.

On shore: Covington restrictions

Large crowds are expected along Covington's riverfront and at viewing spots throughout the city. The City of Covington and its Police Department are implementing restrictions on traffic, parking, alcohol and other activities in Devou Park and the downtown Riverfest Impact Area — the area north of East Fourth Street between the Licking River and Madison Avenue, with a contiguous section from Madison to Johnson Street along West Rivercenter Boulevard.

"Riverfest brings thousands of people to the riverfront and other locations with a view of the river," Covington Police Chief Justin Wietholter said. "We ask for everyone's patience as they navigate the pedestrian-filled roadways. Our goal is to have a fun and safe event so patrons can return for years to come."

The Covington Police Command Center will be located at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Rivercenter Boulevard. People with disabilities who need transportation assistance within the Impact Area should contact the Command Center at 859-468-4604 upon arrival.

Road closures

All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge closes at 6 p.m. to both vehicles and pedestrians.

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closes to vehicles at 6 p.m. and pedestrians at 8 p.m.

Madison Avenue remains open for access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first. Exceptions apply for TANK buses, invitation holders and hotel guests with room keys and parking passes.

Access to Devou Park, Kenton Hills and The Bluffs is restricted to residents and their guests only beginning at 2 p.m.

Streets inside the Impact Area will not reopen, and residents and guests will not be permitted to exit by vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared and Covington Police determine it is safe. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks are completed.

Parking

The following areas within the Impact Area are posted as no-parking, tow-away zones. Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed starting at 7 a.m. Sunday:

Riverside Drive

Rivercenter Boulevard

Garrard Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive

Kennedy Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive

Shelby Street

Scott Boulevard north of East Fourth Street

Greenup Street north of East Fourth Street

East Third Street east of Madison Avenue

Park Place

Court Street

Surface lots along the floodwall on Rivercenter Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Johnson Street and below the Roebling Suspension Bridge

Grass areas in Devou Park

All vehicles parked in garages and parking lots within the Impact Area will not be permitted to leave until pedestrian traffic has cleared and Covington Police determine it is safe.

Alcohol and other restrictions

Alcohol is prohibited on city property and in public places. All coolers and beverage containers are subject to inspection at designated checkpoints. Anyone wishing to bring alcohol to a private event must have it inside the Impact Area before 6 p.m.

The following are prohibited in the Impact Area:

Glass containers

Bicycles

Skateboards

Pets

Roller blades and roller skates

Fireworks

Motorized scooters such as Lime and Bird

Motorized vehicles or scooters are also not permitted on floodwalls. Swimming in both the Ohio and Licking rivers is prohibited during Riverfest. Mooring along the Covington shoreline is prohibited. Vendors without Special Event Permits are not permitted to enter the Impact Area.

Exit routes after the fireworks

Covington Police will implement a coordinated traffic management plan as the fireworks conclude. Officers will be stationed at every intersection along the following routes:

W. 4th Street from Garrard Street to the I-75 entrance

Madison Avenue from RiverCenter Boulevard to 12th Street

Scott Boulevard from 3rd Street to 12th Street

W. Pike Street from Madison Avenue to Montague Road

Recommended exit routes:

To I-75 North: Use W. 4th Street via the Texas Turnaround at Pike Street, or use Pike Street to access I-75 at Simon Kenton Way.

To I-75 South: Use W. 4th Street or Pike Street to Dixie Highway, then continue to Kyles Lane.

To destinations within Covington or south of downtown: Use Madison Avenue or Scott Boulevard.

Officers directing traffic will prioritize continuous flow southbound on Scott Boulevard, southbound on Madison Avenue, westbound on W. 4th Street and westbound on W. Pike Street. Vehicles on side streets may be held for extended periods while heavy traffic clears.

The following parking garages may remain closed for up to one hour after the fireworks while pedestrian traffic and the initial surge of vehicles clear the area:

RiverCenter

Embassy Suites

Marriott

Ascent

230 Madison Courthouse Garage