PD: One dead, one injured in Florence crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash in Florence on Saturday night, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

At 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, Florence PD responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Mall Road and Mall Access. The driver of one of the vehicles, an adult female, was traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes of Mall Road, which led to the collision. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

One occupant was transported to Saint Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of all those involved in the crash are not being released until their families have been notified.

The Florence Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.