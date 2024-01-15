Watch Now
PD: Man, shot killed in Avondale

Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 12:51:34-05

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting in Avondale Friday evening, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of Reading Road. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

In a release on Monday, police identified the deceased as Damien Bonner, 45.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in this homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

