PD: Juvenile hospitalized after dirt bike crash in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A juvenile has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a dirt bike and a minivan on Friday afternoon, Fairfield Township police said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. the Fairfield Township police and the Fairfield fire department responded to a crash at the intersection of Jayfield Drive and Carrington Way, Capt. Douglass Lanier of the Fairfield police said.

Investigators said the juvenile operating the dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Carrington Way, went through the stop sign, and struck the passenger side of the minivan which was traveling southbound on Jayfield Drive.

The juvenile was transported to UC West Chester Hospital with serious injuries, the driver and passenger in the minivan did not report any injuries, Lanier said.

The juvenile was not wearing a helmet, Lanier said.

The crash remains under investigation.