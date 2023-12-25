PD: Gunfire causes auto crash, 2 injured in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash involving gunfire Monday in Evendale, Chief Tim Holloway of the Evendale Police Department said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sharondale Road and Knollview Drive for a report of an auto accident involving a vehicle that had struck a utility pole, Holloway said in a statement.

The exact time of the incident was not specified in the statement.

“When officers arrived, they discovered that the cause of the accident was that another vehicle had been firing shots at the vehicle involved in the accident,” Holloway said.

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival.

“The two occupants of the vehicle in the accident were not struck by the gunfire and received minor injuries as a result of the accident,” Holloway said.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in this shooting.

“Further investigative efforts are underway by the Evendale PD,” Holloway said.