PD: 1 person critically injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning on Main Street, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Main Street at approximately 2:20 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old male with critical injuries. The victim was immediately to UC Hospital and into surgery, police said.
WCPO crew on the scene spoke with an employee at a nearby bar. They said they heard four or five shots, saw people running and spotted a trail of blood down Main Street.
Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.
