PD: 1 person critically injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning on Main Street, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Main Street at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old male with critical injuries. The victim was immediately to UC Hospital and into surgery, police said.

WCPO crew on the scene spoke with an employee at a nearby bar. They said they heard four or five shots, saw people running and spotted a trail of blood down Main Street.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

3:25

She was being picked up on the corner of main