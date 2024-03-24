Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

PD: 1 person critically injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
IMG_1065.jpg
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 10:20:18-04

CINCINNATI — One person is hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning on Main Street, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Main Street at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old male with critical injuries. The victim was immediately to UC Hospital and into surgery, police said.

WCPO crew on the scene spoke with an employee at a nearby bar. They said they heard four or five shots, saw people running and spotted a trail of blood down Main Street.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

3:25

She was being picked up on the corner of main

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Police investigating crash on North Verity Parkway in Middletown Milan HS celebrates 70-year anniversary of its famous basketball state title Sheriff: 37-year-old man shot multiple times during apparent attempted robbery

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.