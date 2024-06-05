PD: 1 hospitalized, multiple businesses hit in early morning Mt. Healthy shooting

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after an early morning shooting Wednesday, the Mount Healthy police department said.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. outside of Just One More bar at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Kinney Avenue.

According to police, at least two buildings were also hit including an Aquatics & Exotics business in the area. Our crew on the scene saw that the business's windows were shattered.

Adam Schrand | WCPO According to police, at least two buildings were also shot including an Aquatics & Exotics business in the area.

Police said they found eight shell casings in the area.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No information on possible suspects has been released.