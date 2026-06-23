As Trenton pursues 600-acre annexation, neighboring residents worry about future data center development

WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

TRENTON, Ohio — Gary and Karen Embry have spent decades building a life in Butler County's Woodsdale community.

Now in their 70s, the couple says the well that has supplied water to their home for years is running dry.

"We can't do laundry, we can't shower and stuff at the same time," Gary Embry said.

The Embrys live directly next to roughly 600 acres of land that the City of Trenton is seeking to annex from Madison and St. Clair townships. While no end user has been publicly announced, some residents believe the property could eventually be used for additional data center developments.

WATCH: Why are residents fighting a proposed 600-acre annexation in Butler County?

Neighbors express concern over possible nearby annexation

That possibility has become a source of concern for the Embrys and other residents who say they are worried about the impact large-scale developments could have on their community.

"All we have is electric," Gary Embry said. "We've been here for hundreds of years. We accepted that when we moved here. When progress comes, do people not count as much as money?"

Why the annexation matters

The proposed annexation would bring approximately 600 acres into Trenton's city limits through a Type 3 annexation process available for significant economic development projects under Ohio law.

Supporters of the annexation argue it would give Trenton greater control over future development on the site.

Critics, however, point to a recent Butler County moratorium on new data center development in areas under county zoning control.

Earlier this month, Butler County commissioners approved a six-month pause on new data center projects in six townships under county zoning authority, including Madison Township.

Commissioner Don Dixon said county leaders wanted more time to understand the potential impacts data centers could have on infrastructure and residents.

"I'm just saying you don't deal in the dark," Dixon said.

If the annexation is approved, the land would fall under Trenton's jurisdiction rather than county zoning control, meaning the county moratorium would no longer apply to the property.

Dixon said county officials have limited authority over the annexation process under state law.

Residents push for broader action

The annexation debate has also energized local opposition groups.

Members of Woodsdale and Trenton Environmental Resistance, known as W.A.T.E.R., are circulating a petition that would seek a county charter amendment banning data centers in Butler County.

Supporters of the effort cite concerns about issues including water consumption, noise and quality of life.

The group argues residents deserve a greater voice in decisions surrounding future data center development.

Questions over water service

For the Embrys, concerns about future development are closely tied to their own struggles with water access.

The couple says they have inquired about connecting to public water service, but the nearest water line stops near their property.

According to city officials, Trenton owns the nearby water infrastructure. However, the right to provide water service in the Woodsdale area belongs to the Southwest Regional Water District.

A spokesperson for the district told WCPO that any extension of water service would need to be funded by the party requesting the extension. The district also said the City of Trenton has not contacted the Southwest Regional Water District about extending service to the Embrys' area.

Trenton's position

City officials maintain that annexation would benefit Trenton and provide greater oversight of future development.

Finance Director Matthew Mesisklis said bringing the property into the city would allow Trenton to require future developments to connect to public utilities.

"If AWS does want to come in and build a data center, we would want mandatory connection to public water and sewer so we control their utility, we control their effluent," Mesisklis said.

City officials have also argued that data center projects could bring long-term economic benefits, including increased tax revenue and infrastructure investment.

For the Embrys, however, the debate feels less about economics and more about preserving the life they have built.

"We built this place into what it is today," Embry said. "We just want to live our lives out in peace as we have."

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.