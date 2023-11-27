Passengers de-boarded after plane's wheel got stuck off runway at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Passengers were asked to de-board their plane after a wheel went off the tarmac at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Sunday night.

CVG officials did not say what happened or how the wheel got off the tarmac, but several crews were on the runway Sunday night, surrounding the wheel, which appeared to be stuck in grass and mud.

Airport officials said it happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

The plane was a Frontier Airlines flight. WCPO has reached out to Frontier for comment, but have not heard back.

FAA officials said they do not have a report about the incident.

CVG officials said passengers aboard the plane were de-boarded from the plane onto the runway. They did not say whether anyone was hurt.