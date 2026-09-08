Former Latonia Elementary teaching assistant accused of abusing nonverbal student posts bond

COVINGTON, Ky. — A former Covington teaching assistant accused of physically abusing a nonverbal student at Latonia Elementary School posted bond Tuesday following his arraignment.

Bryan Bundy is accused of violently grabbing, dragging and slinging a child toward a concrete wall. The child's father says his son is still afraid to go to school.

WATCH: A former Covington teaching assistant accused of abusing a nonverbal student posted a $2,500 bond

Former Covington teaching assistant accused of abusing a nonverbal student at Latonia Elementary posted bond Tuesday after his arraignment

Police say video shows Bundy abusing the nonverbal child last Thursday, leaving bruises on his wrists. The incident was reported by school staff. Police also say Bundy kicked the child's communication device across the hall, leaving the student without a way to communicate.

The judge set bond at $2,500 and ordered Bundy to have no contact with children or students.

Covington Independent Public Schools released a statement addressing the situation, saying in part:

"The safety, well-being and protection of our students remain the highest priorities."

The child's father, who declined to speak on camera, says he was not notified until about two hours after the incident. That is the same concern another parent shared last week.

"Frustrated, confused as to why I had to find this out on Facebook and not through the school directly. Not even an email, or at least not that I was aware of," that parent said.

Bundy's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.

WCPO 9 requested all complaints and disciplinary actions from Covington Independent Schools. We are still waiting to hear back.