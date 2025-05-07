'Our lord be with our cardinals' | Cincinnati catholics detail process to elect new pope after Francis' death

CINCINNATI — Wednesday at the Vatican, cardinals began the secretive process of choosing a successor to Pope Francis, who died last month.

The first vote from the cardinals on Wednesday did not meet the requirements for a new pope to be elected.

In Cincinnati, some local Catholics spent the day praying for the election of the new pope. On Wednesday, Archbishop-Emeritus Dennis Schnurr led a votive mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains.

Schnurr recently resigned as Archbishop of Cincinnati due to health concerns.

"Our Lord be with our cardinals as they assert his will for our church," Schnurr said during mass.

Everyone is watching Rome, including Eric Sundrup.

"This is that moment that affects everybody, even if you are not a part of the Catholic Church," Sundrup said.

Hear how the voting works and what to expect in the video below:

Sundrup, the vice president of mission and ministry at Xavier University, said he remembers the conclave that led to Pope Francis being elected as pope 12 years ago.

"The conclave that elected Francis went for two days, that's basically kind of the modern average, so people are expecting that this will be kind of a two-day conclave," Sundrup said.

Here's how the conclave works: beginning Wednesday, cardinals will cast their vote in the papal election. To be elected, a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes.

The results of the vote will be indicated by the color of smoke burning from the Sistine Chapel. Black smoke means no pope has been elected, while white smoke means a new leader has been chosen.

Black smoke was seen burning from the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday.

"I'm a Catholic priest, but this is part of the stuff that I love, where you have sort of traditions that sort of date back prior to our memories and the modern times and how they go about these things," Sundrup said.

Sundrup said part of what cardinals will vote on includes how the pope would connect the church with the rest of the world.

"Everyone is trying to figure out how this next pope will bring about unity," Sundrup said. "We have cardinals from all around the world, that will change the perspective and the discussion and the awareness of that group as they pray through the needs of the church."

Sundrup said it's more than just a random selection.

"It's not just their personal opinion, but it's through prayer and reflection and listening to God in their prayer," Sundrup said.

The next round of voting is expected on Thursday.