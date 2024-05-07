Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, Archdiocese of Cincinnati says

CINCINNATI — The archbishop of Cincinnati is being treated for cancer, the Archdiocese said in a statement to WPCO.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr received a diagnosis of stage 3 small bowel cancer after an operation on May 3, the Archdiocese said. Schnurr will follow a treatment plan over the next six months that includes chemotherapy.

"His doctor noted that, generally speaking, the archbishop's health is excellent, and that is certainly a source of optimism for the success of the treatment," the Archdiocese said in a statement.

The Archdiocese said Schnurr plans to continue working while receiving treatments.

Schnurr, an Iowa native who studied for the priesthood at the Pontifical North American College and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, first came to Cincinnati as coadjutor archbishop in 2009. He became the archbishop of Cincinnati in December 2009.