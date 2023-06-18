Watch Now
OSHP: Pedestrian struck and killed in Batavia Township crash

Posted at 7:05 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 07:05:39-04

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Saturday at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Old State Route 32 near Bauer Road in Batavia Township, Clermont County.

Troopers arriving on the scene determined that a pedestrian, Scott Miller, 46, of Batavia, was walking eastbound, just off the pavement edge of the eastbound lane, on Old State Route 32. Miller stepped into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Old State Route 32.

Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and the passenger had only minor injuries, for which they received treatment at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, the Ohio State Patrol said.

