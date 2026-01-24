OSHP: One dead in Warren County crash

UNION TWP., Ohio — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Warren County on Saturday, according to a release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 1:49 a.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove west of State Route 48 in Union Township. It involved a 2020 GMC Sierra, operated by Corey Graham, 48, of South Lebanon, and occupied by two other passengers: Regina Lovely, 39, and Amberley Lovely, 35, both of South Lebanon.

The preliminary investigation showed that the GMC Sierra was traveling east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

Graham was transported to Mercy Health-Kings Mills Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Both passengers were uninjured.

OSHP responded to the scene with the Union Township Fire Department, the Deerfield Township Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Hamilton Township Police Department and Case Towing.