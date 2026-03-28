OSHP: One dead after fatal crash in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Police are investigating after a crash left one man dead in Brown County Friday evening, according to a press release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 4:18 p.m., officers with the Georgetown Post of the OSHP responded to reports of a crash on state Route 32 at milepost 6.
Initial investigations revealed that 64-year-old Douglas Srofe drove off the right side of the roadway and through the right-of-way fence before eventually striking a tree and overturning, police said.
Srofe was declared dead at the scene.
There were no other vehicles involved and no other passengers in the vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
WCPO 9 News at 11