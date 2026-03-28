OSHP: One dead after fatal crash in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Police are investigating after a crash left one man dead in Brown County Friday evening, according to a press release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 4:18 p.m., officers with the Georgetown Post of the OSHP responded to reports of a crash on state Route 32 at milepost 6.

Initial investigations revealed that 64-year-old Douglas Srofe drove off the right side of the roadway and through the right-of-way fence before eventually striking a tree and overturning, police said.

Srofe was declared dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved and no other passengers in the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.