OSHP: Man dies after he was ejected from vehicle during crash in Clinton County

GREEN TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Clinton County Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened Monday, just after 7 p.m., on SR-73 near Green Township.

Troopers said they've determined 36-year-old James Brock was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram southeast on the the highway when he drove off the left side of the road and into a ditch.

The Dodge then rolled several times, ejecting Brock from the vehicle, OSHP said.

Brock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the pick-up was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to OSHP.

Troopers said Brock was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.