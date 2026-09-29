OSHP: Horse-drawn carriage operator dies following car crash on State Route 138

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man died after a car rear-ended a horse-drawn carriage Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on State Route 138 near Worley Mill Road. OSHP says 85-year-old Albert Keim was traveling southwest in a horse-drawn carriage when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, also traveling southwest and driven by 75-year-old Stanley Oiler.

Keim was seriously injured in the crash and was pronounced dead after being flown to UC Medical Center, according to OSHP. Oiler was treated for minor injuries after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to OSHP.