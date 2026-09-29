Lakota parents push district to restore crosswalk safety presence at 3 elementary schools

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio. — Parents in the Lakota Local School District are calling on the school board to restore adult supervision at three elementary school crosswalks after the district removed staff aides just days before the school year began.

Monday night, volunteers and parents addressed the board , saying flashing lights and educational videos are not enough to keep students safe at crosswalks near Endeavour, Cherokee and Freedom elementary schools.

Rob Long, a parent of two Endeavour Elementary students who has been volunteering at a crosswalk near the school, said the need for adults is clear.

"Just days before school began, Lakota removed adult staff members from our elementary crosswalks. After a month volunteering at an Endeavor crosswalk, I can honestly tell you, adults are still needed," Long said.

Long said he recently captured video of a jeep speeding through the school zone while he was in the crosswalk.

"I'm not sure if they slowed down; if I took a step or two, I might not be standing here."

WATCH: Lakota parents urge the school board to restore adult crosswalk supervision

Lakota parents urge the school board to restore adult crosswalk supervision

He said the incident was reported to police, the county engineer, and the school principal, which led to increased patrols, an infrastructure review, and safety reminders, but argued that the response should not depend on a single parent.

"I think if they were to come to those crosswalks during those periods of time, it would be very clear that what they're asking these children to do alone is dangerous," said Long.

Long claims the district's only communication to parents about the change was a one-minute generic crosswalk safety video emailed one time. He said that is not sufficient preparation for students navigating active roadways.

"I'm asking you to give principals a district-approved way to physically monitor and support the crossings located inside of school zones, and if we have adults out there teaching rather than doing, students will be prepared, even if they sometimes have to cross on their own."

He also called on the district to update its school travel plan, which he said has not been revised since 2008.

"We shouldn't let the fear of not being there 100% of the time be the reason that we show up 0% of the time," said Long.

Parent Barbie Vieira, who has two children in the Lakota district, also addressed the board, focusing on the crossing at Cherokee Elementary near Kyle Station Road.

"If student safety comes first, why are we removing a dedicated safety presence from a crosswalk that our own community has identified as dangerous?" said Vieira.

Vieira said some Cherokee Elementary students are as young as third grade and are required to walk because they do not qualify for bus transportation. She said that particular crossing does not have flashing pedestrian warning lights and that parents received only days' notice before the school year began that the previous crossing arrangement would no longer be in place.

She said the Butler County Sheriff's Office has also raised concerns about the safety of the crossing.

"There may be several solutions, but doing nothing should not be considered the only option," said Vieira.

Long said he has extended multiple invitations to the superintendent and board members to visit the crosswalks during arrival and dismissal but has not received a single reply.

He said financial concerns may be part of the reason the district has not acted, but argued that many solutions are low-cost.

"There's so much that we can do for pedestrian safety that wouldn't cost us much at all. It goes so much beyond infrastructure and signage, and I hope that tonight we'll be able to help the district understand that," said Long.

The district says it continues to engage with local law enforcement, township leaders and county engineers to find sustainable, collaborative solutions for crosswalk safety, but no decision has been made.

Long said he has also been in contact with the mother of Aspen Runnels, a Lakota freshman who was killed after being struck in a crosswalk near the school, and said the two are planning to meet to combine their efforts.

As fall progresses, Long said darker morning conditions and increased drop-off traffic add urgency to the situation.

"The amount of traffic that we see in those 15 minutes at arrival and dismissal is probably four to five times the traffic that you would typically see on that road," said Long.

Parents who want to get involved can fill out an interest form. Long said a link to the form is available for those who want to volunteer or connect with the group.