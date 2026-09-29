HER Cincinnati celebrates 20 years of its ‘Off the Streets’ program

CINCINNATI — HER Cincinnati is celebrating two decades of its “Off the Streets” program, which supports women working to overcome sex trafficking and substance use disorder.

The organization will mark the milestone with its annual graduation ceremony on October 1 at the Newport Syndicate, honoring women who have completed the program and taken steps toward rebuilding their lives.

Over the past 20 years, the program has helped more than 2,500 women, providing survivors with housing, resources and ongoing support as they work toward recovery and stability.

Ahead of this year’s graduation, HER Cincinnati Managing Director of Recovery Services Viann Barnett spoke about the significance of the milestone and the impact the program has had on women in the community.

"It's an opportunity to showcase resilience. Perseverance, change in narrative, on family unification, community partners, and a lot of support as these women will receive a certificate of completion. What is very hard, right? So it's, it's challenging. So, but at the same time it's exciting," she said.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is also expected to attend the ceremony and read a proclamation from the City of Cincinnati declaring October 1 “Off the Streets Day.”

The 20th anniversary celebration will recognize the women who have completed the program while highlighting the continued work of HER Cincinnati to support survivors and help them build new futures.