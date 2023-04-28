Watch Now
OSHP: 96-year-old man dead after Carlisle crash

Posted at 7:10 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28

CARLISLE, Ohio — A 96 year-old man is dead after a crash in Carlisle, the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a press release.

G Cole, of Carlisle, was traveling west on Lower Carlisle Road around 5 p.m. on April 26 when he lost control at a railroad crossing, investigators said.

Cole's vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck the railroad gate crossing guard, police said.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to OSHP, Cole was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Cole was the only person involved in the wreck, investigators said.

