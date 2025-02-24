OSHP: 57-year-old woman strikes concrete culvert, flips into creek in fatal crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 57-year-old woman is dead after a crash early Monday in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said officials don't know exactly when the crash happened, but the vehicle was found just after 11 a.m. along Second Creek Road near Rhude Road in Marion Township.

Investigators found that 57-year-old Nola Fideli was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty westbound on Second Creek Road when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a traffic sign, utility pole and concrete culvert before flipping the vehicle into a creek.

OSHP said Fideli was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Blanchester Fire and EMS and the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.