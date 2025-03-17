OSHP: 27-year-old woman killed in crash involving tractor in Clinton County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 27-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in a crash involving a tractor in Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP found that the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Second Creek Road and Tar Pike in Marion Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a 34-year-old man was driving a 2011 John Deere 7230R tractor northwest on Tar Pike, while 27-year-old Shelby Miller was driving eastbound on Second Creek Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse. OSHP found that the 34-year-old man failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and struck Miller's Traverse.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The tractor driver was not injured.

OSHP did not say if any criminal charges would be brought against the man.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.