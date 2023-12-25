Watch Now
One person shot in 'family dispute' in West End

Posted at 1:35 PM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 13:35:07-05

One person was injured after a shooting Christmas Day in the West End, the Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the 800 block of Poplar Street.

Police told WCPO crew on scene that the shooting was related to a family dispute and that the victim was transported to UC Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

