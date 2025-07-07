CPD: One dead in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale on Monday morning, according to officers on the scene.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter and found a man with a gunshot wound. The Cincinnati Fire Department transported him, but he was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital.

There is no suspect info at this time. Police said a second person showed up at the hospital after the shooting, but it is unconfirmed whether it is related at this time.

WCPO will update the story as new information comes in.