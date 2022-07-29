Watch Now
Ohio University reinstates mandatory masking indoors amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 29, 2022
ATHENS, Ohio — Less than one month before students will return to the Athens campus, Ohio University has reinstated mandatory masking indoors as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations cause high transmission rates throughout the state.

Masks will be required inside all indoor spaces on campus because Athens has moved to a high COVID-19 community level.

The university's masking policy states that when community spread is high, masks will be required. They are recommended at a medium level of community spread and optional when the spread is low.

Currently all Ohio University campuses are in areas with a high community spread, except Eastern Campus in Belmont County and Lancaster Campus in Fairfield County.

