Ohio ramp closures set to begin in late June amid Brent Spence Corridor Project construction

CINCINNATI — Ohio drivers will soon see ramp closures take effect as part of construction on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.

Officials announced the schedule for closures on the Ohio side Tuesday, with the first closure tentatively set for late this month.

According to a post from the Brent Spence Corridor Project's social media, drivers will see both long-term and permanent ramp closures as a result of the construction.

Here is the full list of closures announced Tuesday:



Approximately 10 p.m. June 28: The exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 50/Sixth Street Viaduct to Second Street will permanently close.

Approximately 11 p.m. June 29: The exit ramp from I-75 South to Second Street (Exit 1A) will permanently close. It will be replaced with a new ramp to Third Street that will provide access to Second Street. A temporary ramp to Third Street will be in place in the fall of 2026.

Approximately 11 p.m. July 7: The ramp from westbound U.S. 50/Sixth Street Viaduct to Gest Street will permanently close and be replaced with a new ramp in "a future phase."

Approximately 11 p.m. July 8: The exit ramp from northbound I-71 to Second Street (Exit 1A) will close. It is slated to reopen in the fall of 2028.

Approximately 10 p.m. July 9: Second Street will be reduced to one lane between the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge and Elm Street and traffic will be maintained in one lane through the spring of 2027.

The $4.05 billion project is expected to take crews until approximately 2031 to complete. That figure includes work on a double-decker companion bridge, two approaches and a re-striping of the existing Brent Spence Bridge. The cost does not include work to fully rehab the existing bridge, which will come at a later date. But the project extends well beyond the double-decker companion bridge and highway approach work.

Crews demolished the Linn Street overpass in April, reducing it from five lanes to two. The $46.7 million project will not only replace the bridge, but also reconstruct it. The new bridge will have two 10-foot driving lanes, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks on each side. A pedestrian bridge over Winchell Avenue will also be replaced. Closures for that work are already in place.

You can find more information on traffic impacts on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor website here.