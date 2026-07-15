CINCINNATI — Ohio drivers may soon be paying more at the gas pump as rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran push crude oil prices higher.

The Ohio state average is between $3.70 to $3.75 cents per gallon.

Steven Peterson said he is already working on a tight budget and thought he caught a break when prices were down last month. Now he is preparing to spend more on gas.

"It's frustrating, I'm in the service industry right now and already not the ideal income while I'm between jobs," Peterson said. "But everybody, the customers, are having the same problem."

WATCH: Experts say rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran are driving up oil prices

Ohio gas prices expected to rise amid US-Iran tensions, experts warn drivers

Experts with GasBuddy and AAA warn of gasoline price increases that could rise to more than $4 a gallon, with diesel rising to over $5 per gallon.

"Crude oil prices have started to climb back up again with a lot of this uncertainty with the Middle East, back around $60-$68 per barrel last week, but now trading around $70-$78 per barrel this week," said Dean Morgan, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance.

Exactly how much more drivers can expect to pay remains uncertain.

"It's really hard to know because, unfortunately, we don't know where this conflict is going to go and how much longer it's going to continue to be an issue," Morgan said. " Impacts on the Straight of Hormuz, depending on how long that goes, we could see longer issues and higher prices."

Experts offer the following tips to help drivers save on gas:



Track gas prices before you go and plan gas stops.

Take advantage of discounts at stores like Kroger, Costco and Sam's Club.

Peterson said he is doing his best to save wherever he can.

"A visit to the doctor or some medicine for the dog or anything like that. It just has to wait a little longer," Peterson said.

We will continue to monitor gas prices around the region and help bring you the cheapest gas near you. You can find a map of the station prices by clicking here.

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