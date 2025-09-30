Ohio farmers facing drought conditions and lower crop yields

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — Fall harvest is underway across the Tri-State, but drought conditions are creating significant challenges for local farmers as they work to get the best yields at the end of the season.

I visited a farm near the Warren and Clinton county lines to see how area farmers are managing this year's harvest amid the dry conditions late in the growing season.

Dale Settlemeyre, who farms and processes soybeans at his farm near Clarksville, Ohio, expects yields to be down considerably this year due to the lack of moisture.

"It's a tale of two seasons. We had a great start to the season and the last half it's been very dry. It's a Jekyll and Hyde scenario," Settlemeyre said.

See the conditions on Settlemeyre's farm below:

The drought has stripped moisture from crops, directly impacting both yields and profits for farmers across the region. Settlemeyre's operation has been around for a long time, and weather remains a critical factor in their success.

When asked about his favorite weather conditions, Settlemeyre said he loves bright sunny days. But when it rains, his first thought is about what he needs to catch up on to be ready for the next sunny day.

The dry conditions have affected the ideal moisture content for harvesting soybeans. In a typical year, farmers prefer to harvest soybeans at 13% moisture content, but this year crops are coming out of the field at just 9% to 10%.

However, last week's rainfall provided some relief in multiple ways. The rain allowed farmers to complete pre-harvest maintenance tasks they hadn't finished, and it brought some water weight back into the grains.

"The beans that were 9 to 10% last week and we are hoping now it's closer to 14 to 15%," Settlemeyre said.

Now Settlemeyre and his crew are working hard this week, taking advantage of the dry weather that has returned to the forecast. Weather forecasting plays a significant role in how they plan their daily operations.

"The guys like to see who has the best forecast or predict up to the minute when the rain is going to start and they have a lot of playful banter back and forth to discuss those types of situations," Settlemeyre said.

One crew member has developed a clear preference for weather forecasts, with Settlemeyre telling me that "Papaw is all over it" and "watches every morning and swears by your forecast."

Soybeans are typically the first crop to come out of the fields for most farmers, with corn harvest following. Weather patterns will continue to influence both daily operations and final profits when this challenging season comes to a close.

