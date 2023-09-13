Ohio EPA conducts study to determine source of PFAS compounds, 'forever chemicals' in local drinking water

CINCINNATI — The Ohio EPA is conducting a statewide study to determine how dangerous per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are getting into local water sources. PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they can take centuries to break down.

“We're really looking for partners to help us identify where the PFAS contamination is coming from it to stop it at the source,” said Anne Vogel, director of the Ohio EPA.

The Ohio EPA said now that we have a good idea where they are, the next step is figuring out the source.

“We're going to start at the Miami Valley where we know that we've got some detections in drinking water," Vogel said.

Journal-News

The good news is, we know how to treat it.

The Ohio EPA said Greater Cincinnati Water Works is a model for the state when it comes to treatment.

"Shout out to Cincinnati, they’re so good,” Vogel said. “I mean you have a great utility down there. Cincinnati Water Works is really one of the best in the state."

The Richard Miller Treatment Plant is the source of about 90% of Cincinnati’s water.

Jeff Swertfeger with Greater Cincinnati Water Works explains how they treat the water for PFAS.

"Here's what we call our granular activated carbon. It's coal that's been crushed up into small, sand-like particles and it’s baked at a very high temperature,” Swertfeger said. “That makes this substance very sticky to these PFAS like compounds."

That process keeps PFAS compounds out of our drinking water at that plant.

"What the EPA tells us, they just came out last year with a revised health level for that,” Swertfeger said. “What they're saying is this stuff even at small levels can have some health impacts for people."

The remaining 10% of customers are served by the Charles Bolton plant, where PFAS compounds were detected above the proposed EPA regulatory levels.

“We have a grant right now, to take a look at where the source of these PFAS are and what we can do at that plant to even out those trace levels we find there," Swertfeger said.

Anne Vogel says treating the water is not cheap, so it will be much more cost effective if they can identify how it's getting into the water.

“If we can stop it from getting into the water, it really is a is a more cost effective solution than treating it at the end," Vogel said.