Officials: NKY couple in Hawaii helicopter crash that leaves 1 dead, 2 missing

A couple from Union were in a helicopter crash in Hawaii that left one dead and two missing, family members told us.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 15, 2024

UNION, Ky — A couple from Union were in a helicopter crash in Hawaii Thursday that left one dead and two missing, family members told us.

The crash happened off the island of Kauai, officials said.

Amy Quintua, 53, was on board the helicopter with her husband, 60-year-old James, "Jim," Quintua while on a trip.

According to officials, Amy was found dead shortly after the crash.

Family members told us that Jim is presumed dead.

Crews have still not located Jim or the 69-year-old pilot.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

