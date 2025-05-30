ODOT: NB I-75 lane blocked due to semi-truck collision near River Road, expect traffic delays

CINCINNATI — The right lane of NB I-75 near River Road and 6th Street is blocked due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras show that at least two semi-trucks have been involved in the collision, which could significantly impact traffic coming from the Brent Spence Bridge and heading north on Interstate 75.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic cameras indicate backups on the Brent Spence Bridge.

ODOT Traffic began backing up on the Brent Spence Bridge around 6:30 a.m. Friday due to a semi-truck crash on NB I-75.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.