ODOT: Interstate 71 SB at Lytle Tunnel to close for Warner Bros. movie filming

CINCINNATI — Interstate-71 southbound at Lytle Tunnel will be "subject to intermittent periods of closure" Thursday due to a Warner Bros. movie filming in the area, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT said the closures will be in approximately 15-minute intervals from 4 to 6 p.m. During those times, all southbound lanes will be closed.

While ODOT said the intervals could happen at any time within the two-hour time period, it only expects there to be two intervals.

The Ohio Department of Development announced in February that tax credits for the filming of multiple TV shows and films across the state — including one movie, "Genesis," nabbing more than $11 million for production in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Internet sleuths immediately began digging, finding that "Genesis" is believed to be the working title for the upcoming DC Universe movie, "Superman: Legacy."

Our Scripps sister station in Cleveland, WEWS, reported that the blog Midwest Movie Maker first published an article, Everything we know about ‘Superman: Legacy’ filming on-location in Cleveland and Cincinnati, citing the tax credits.

The filming at Lytle Tunnel could be for the upcoming Superman movie. Previous Superman films have also featured The Hall of Justice, the fictional headquarters for the Justice League, based on Cincinnati's Union Terminal. Cincinnati Museum Center notes that artist Al Gumer drew the hall to have the same facade as Union Terminal.

State data does not show when the movie may be filmed in Cincinnati, but DC Studios CEO James Gunn said early this year that production is underway. The movie is slated to premiere in the summer of 2025.

ODOT said Cincinnati police officers will have traffic control Thursday afternoon and early evening for the closures on I-71.