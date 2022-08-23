'Zombie deer' cases sighted in Cincinnati, Indiana

CINCINNATI — They're not out trick-or-treating early or trying to eat the flesh of the living, but so-called "zombie deer" have been spotted in Colerain and other parts of Cincinnati with cases also reported in Indiana.

Colerain Township police officers said one such deer was reported to them earlier in the week. When they arrived at the deer, on the side of Blue Rock Road, officers said it was standing there, staring off into the distance. It was unfazed by sirens or officers shouting at it and appeared to have strange patches of fur, with discolored skin.

A warden with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Colerain officials the west side of Cincinnati has been "getting hit hard lately" with the deer, which are suffering from Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also announced cases of EHD have been seen in Indiana.

The disease, which does not affect humans and doesn't pose serious risks to livestock, comes with symptoms like disorientation and a lack of fear of humans.

Deer with this disease may appear feverish, have a pronounced swelling of their head, neck, tongue and eyelids and may display weakness, circling and other odd neurological signs.

The disease is caused by a virus that deteriorates less than 24 hours after the deer's death and cannot be spread after death.

EHD is common in the United States — it kills deer each year, though some do recover. Cases typically peak in the late summer and early fall, but decline after the first frost, when the biting gnats that cause it — called midge flies — are greatly reduced in numbers.

Anyone who sees a deer suffering from EHD can report the incident to the ODNR's website. In Indiana, you can report a suspected case to IDNR.