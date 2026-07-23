NWS: EF1 tornado moved through 4 Northern Kentucky counties Tuesday

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado moved through four counties in Northern Kentucky Tuesday.

According to the NWS, the tornado started around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in Carroll County and ended around 3:51 p.m. in Grant County. It is the fifth confirmed tornado from Tuesday's round of storms.

The NWS said the first evidence of the tornado was seen along State Route 47 near I-71 in Carroll County. There was also damage between the Gallatin County Airport and Eagle Creek, including snapped trees. That is one of the locations where the NWS said the tornado was likely at peak intensity.

The tornado then moved into Owen County. The NWS said there was significant damage reported at a property on State Route 35 near US Route 127. A home was "destroyed" on Stewart Ridge Road, according to the NWS, the same location where a man was trapped inside an RV and injured, and a barn was destroyed.

The report from the NWS also said that damage was found at homes on Jonesville Road and Agee Road.

The tornado weakened as it moved into Grant County, the report says. Damage was reported near Cross Roads Drive and Lusby Mill Road, as well as at a home near Keefer Road. At that property, the NWS said the tornado was likely at peak intensity as multiple outbuildings were destroyed and the house lost a significant part of its roof.

The tornado is believed to have ended just southeast of the property near Keefer Road.